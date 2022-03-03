MAP: Gerdes, Pape advance to runoff in HD 17 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stan Gerdes and Paul Pape both advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 17 Tuesday night.

KXAN projected Gerdes would advance at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, with the Pape projection following at 12:41 a.m.

District 17 covers five counties east of Austin: Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Lee and Milam. Incumbent Rep. John Cyrier announced in November he would not seek reelection.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district. Precinct-level data is currently only available in Bastrop County. Countywide totals are shown for other counties in the district.

Gerdes won three of five counties in the district, performing best in Lee County with 40.57% of the vote. He also won Bastrop County Precinct 2015, home to Smithville, where he serves as a city councilmember.

Pape won Bastrop County with 35.01% of the vote there. He has served as Bastrop County Judge since 2012.

Meanwhile, third-place finisher Tom Glass won the most votes in Caldwell County, besting Pape there by just one vote.

Madeline Eden ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will therefore be her party’s nominee in the November election. Gerdes and Pape will face off in the runoff on May 24.