MAP: Evans wins every precinct in the HD 136 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michelle Evans coasted to victory in the Republican primary for Texas House District 136 Tuesday night, winning 83.76% of the vote.

KXAN projected Evans the winner at 9:41 p.m.

District 136 covers southern sections of Williamson County, including Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Jollyville.

The map below shows which candidate received the most votes in each precinct in the district.

Evans won all 48 precincts in the district. She won two precincts with 100% of the vote: Precincts 198 and 203, which had a combined total of 22 votes.

She received at least 90% of the vote in four other precincts, of which Precinct 123 cast the most ballots. Evans won 220 of the 242 votes in the Round Rock precinct, which is bounded by E. Old Settlers Boulevard and Palm Valley Boulevard to the north and south and Sunrise Road and Interstate 35 to the east and west.

Evans’ performance across the district was dominant, receiving at least 70% in each precinct. Challenger Amin Salahuddin’s strongest performance was in Precinct 319, a small precinct along Falcon Drive in Round Rock. Salahuddin received six votes in the precinct, compared to Evans’ 14.

Evans will face incumbent Rep. John Bucy III in the November general election. Bucy ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.