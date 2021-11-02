Manor residents to elect new mayor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor voters will select a new mayor after their current leader’s decision to run for a higher office.

Manor’s previous mayor, Dr. Larry Wallace, Jr., is running for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Texas’ 10th Congressional District. He became Manor’s first Black mayor in 2019.

See the latest election results below:

Dr. Christopher Harvey has served on Manor City Council since 2019. In 2020, he was voted Mayor Pro Tem.

Harvey announced his candidacy for mayor in July 2021. Since then, he has been campaigning on a platform to increase access to opportunities and affordable services to ensure the needs of Manor residents are met.

Danny Scarbrough previously served on Manor City Council. He left in 2020.

Last November, Manor residents voted to approve a proposition to give the mayor and city council members four-year terms of office and to elect them by a majority vote. However, because of a transition to this system, whoever is elected this November will serve a three-year term.