A sign encouraging people to vote outside of a polling location at Austin City Hall. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All six Austin chambers of commerce are joining forces to give voters a better idea of where candidates stand on issues before the Nov. 8 election.

According to Thursday’s Austin Chamber announcement, candidate forums begin Monday and continue through Oct. 18.

Here’s the schedule and map of council districts.

The candidate forums are a partnership between the Greater Austin, Austin LGBT, Greater Austin Hispanic, Greater Austin Asian, Greater Austin Black and the Austin Young Chambers of Commerce.

Early voting starts Oct. 24.