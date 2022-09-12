AUSTIN (KXAN) — All six Austin chambers of commerce are joining forces to give voters a better idea of where candidates stand on issues before the Nov. 8 election.
According to Thursday’s Austin Chamber announcement, candidate forums begin Monday and continue through Oct. 18.
Here’s the schedule and map of council districts.
- Mayor: Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Austin Central Library (710 W. Cesar Chavez St.) You can register for the mayoral forum here.
- District 1: Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at ACC Eastview Campus (3401 Webberville Rd.)
- District 3: Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Edward’s University (3001 S. Congress Ave.)
- District 5: Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Ann Richards School for Women Leaders (2309 Panther Trail)
- District 8: Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Clint Small Middle School (4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd)
- District 9: Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at ACC Rio Grande (1212 Rio Grande St.)
The candidate forums are a partnership between the Greater Austin, Austin LGBT, Greater Austin Hispanic, Greater Austin Asian, Greater Austin Black and the Austin Young Chambers of Commerce.
Early voting starts Oct. 24.