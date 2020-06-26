Livestream: Conversation with Travis County DA Margaret Moore, challenger José Garza Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before they face off in the Democratic runoff election July 14, the two candidates vying for Travis County District Attorney will participate in a conversation during a KXAN Live stream Monday night.

Incumbent Margaret Moore came in a close second to challenger José Garza in the Democratic primary in March. Garza received 44% of the vote (80,621 votes) to Moore’s 41% (74,796). Because neither received 50% of the vote in the primary, they’re headed to a runoff election.

Moore and Garza’s hourlong conversation via Zoom begins 7 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

The Travis County District Attorney is in charge of prosecuting felonies within the county.

Moore has been the Travis County District Attorney since 2016. Garza is the executive director of the Worker’s Defense Project.