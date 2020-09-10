Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) --- While the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by state and federal leaders has been central to the campaign trail in 2020, political experts believe issues of social justice and policing could have a growing influence in competitive races as Republican officials decry efforts to "defund the police."

Texas' 21st Congressional District race --- featuring incumbent Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Wendy Davis --- could test the value of support for law enforcement among voters in a district labeled a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.