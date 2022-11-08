AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans decide a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general, as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos.

Election Day Resources

Continue to check back with KXAN.com throughout the day and as results start to come in shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.

Election Day Live Blog

8:05 a.m.

Voter turnout in Williamson County on election day is just over 6,000 so far. Over 155,900 votes were cast during the early voting period in the county.

The overall voter turnout, including both election day and early voting so far, is nearly 40% in Williamson County.

Voters in Williamson County head to the polls for the 2022 midterm election (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine) The Cowan Creek Amenity Center polling location in Sun City in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

7:10 a.m.

Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night priorities — live streams of votes being counted.

Since 2021, the law in Texas requires any county with more than 100,000 residents to live stream the vote tabulation process. This means voters can watch live as the votes are counted in 42 counties across the state.

7:05 a.m.

Did you know KXAN does its own projections for local and state races? While the major news outlets tend to use a combination of exit polling and vote counts, KXAN leans entirely on the math.

“We use formulas,” said Christopher Adams, KXAN’s digital data reporter. “Essentially, we look at how many people have voted in total, and we compare that, as the results start coming in, to how many votes have been reported so far.”

7 a.m.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Those still in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.