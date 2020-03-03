LIVE BLOG: 114,000 people have already voted in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans are voting Tuesday in the primary election, sharing their selections in the presidential and local races.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will be available after that.

Texas is one of 14 states holding primary elections Tuesday. In the presidential race, Texas has 228 delegates up for grabs.

6 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., the Travis Co. Clerk reports that 114,000 people have voted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the Vermont Democratic Primary, NBC News projects

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/GBQ1wxkw7S pic.twitter.com/gwJ6a3RHsV — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

NBC also projects Joe Biden as the winner in the Virginia Primary.

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/6He0Kw6lxD pic.twitter.com/XVFLyQVdTs — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

5 p.m.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir reports that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, over 100,000 people have voted.

4:20 p.m.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office says they’ve seen a little more than 93,000 people voting on Tuesday. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she thinks it’s going to be a record turn out compared to previous primary elections.

Adding more pressure to the many polling centers that were facing Super Tuesday severely understaffed — causing some to open up to an hour or more later than they were supposed to.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, only 130 voting centers out of 174 were open.

4:15 p.m.

Martin Harry, who’s running for Travis County District Attorney, out at polling locations. A Republican, Harry is running unopposed. He says he won’t be surprised if the races goes to a run-off on the Democratic side.

(KXAN/Avery Travis)

4:13 p.m.

Preparations for the Election Night watch party for MJ Hegar at the Riveter in downtown Austin. The event will be held from 8:15 to 11 p.m.

(KXAN/Erin Cargile)

3:38 p.m.

The voting line at the Randalls located on South MoPac Expressway and William Cannon was snaking well around the building on Tuesday afternoon.