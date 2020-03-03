LIVE BLOG: 114,000 people have already voted in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans are voting Tuesday in the primary election, sharing their selections in the presidential and local races.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will be available after that.
Texas is one of 14 states holding primary elections Tuesday. In the presidential race, Texas has 228 delegates up for grabs.
6 p.m.
As of 6 p.m., the Travis Co. Clerk reports that 114,000 people have voted.
Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the Vermont Democratic Primary, NBC News projects
NBC also projects Joe Biden as the winner in the Virginia Primary.
5 p.m.
Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir reports that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, over 100,000 people have voted.
4:20 p.m.
The Travis County Clerk’s Office says they’ve seen a little more than 93,000 people voting on Tuesday. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she thinks it’s going to be a record turn out compared to previous primary elections.
Adding more pressure to the many polling centers that were facing Super Tuesday severely understaffed — causing some to open up to an hour or more later than they were supposed to.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, only 130 voting centers out of 174 were open.
4:15 p.m.
Martin Harry, who’s running for Travis County District Attorney, out at polling locations. A Republican, Harry is running unopposed. He says he won’t be surprised if the races goes to a run-off on the Democratic side.
4:13 p.m.
Preparations for the Election Night watch party for MJ Hegar at the Riveter in downtown Austin. The event will be held from 8:15 to 11 p.m.
3:38 p.m.
The voting line at the Randalls located on South MoPac Expressway and William Cannon was snaking well around the building on Tuesday afternoon.