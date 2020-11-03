LIVE BLOG: Election Day voting and results in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday is the chance for Central Texas voters who haven’t voted early to cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election.

Last week, Travis, Hays and Williamson County were among those who surpassed their overall vote totals from the previous general election in 2016. Early voting lasted two weeks this year to allow people more time to cast their ballots and keep their distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7:30 a.m. Tuesday

We haven’t received any reports of long lines or problems with polling places as of yet, but if you’re in southwest Austin around 11 a.m., you could get a free taco out of the deal at Austin Oaks Church.

Torchy’s Tacos has a truck parked outside the church on 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd., and while the early birds won’t get the chance to partake in the free fare, anyone who shows up after 11 a.m. will.

KXAN photojournalist Todd Bailey was out early on a story and stopped to snap the sun rising on Election Day. Here’s to some good vibes on what could turn out to be a wild day.

7 a.m. Tuesday

Polls open on election day Tuesday. Before you head to the polls, make sure you have the proper forms of ID and lookup a polling place near you. You can check out KXAN’s election guide for that information.

After you vote, you can show your “I Voted” sticker at a number of places in town to get free or discounted food