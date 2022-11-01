AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you vote? Several local businesses are offering free things to get after voting during the early voting period leading up to the Nov. 8 election or on Election Day.

Here’s a list of freebies to grab with your “I Voted” sticker:

Kerbey Lane Cafe will give voters a free pancake on Election Day when they show their “I Voted” sticker. Anyone who voted during early voting or on Election Day can participate in the “Pancake Poll Perks” at any Kerby Lane location.

The Soup Peddler will give customers a free cup of soup with their purchase of any sandwich or salad if they show their “I Voted” sticker during early voting or on Election Day.

Cuppa Austin Coffee will give out free small drip coffees or half off of any drink for customers who show their “I Voted” stickers during early voting or on Election Day.

Kebabalicious is giving a 20% off discount for customers who present their “I Voted” stickers.

Lime is proving free rides to the polls for early voters until Nov. 8 with promo code: LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022.

Lyft will provide a discount of 50% off (up to $10) for riders heading to the polls on Election Day, if they use the code VOTE22.

