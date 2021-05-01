Liberty Hill ISD propositions for $500M in bonds passed by voters

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) —Liberty Hill Independent School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call for a $491.7 million bond increase on the May 1 election ballot. Demographic reports show district enrollment is expected to double in the next five years.

Voters passed ALL propositions.

The bonds were broken up into four propositions based on recommendations made by a Long-Range Planning committee made up of parents, community members, business owners and staff.

Proposition A calls for $457.7 million in bonds to build two new elementary schools, one new middle school and a new high school. The money will also go towards the expansion and renovation of five existing campuses. Also included in the proposition is money for technology infrastructure, land acquisition and expansion of transportation facilities and new buses.

Several Liberty Hill residents showed their support for the bond on Election Day.

“It’s grown a lot in this area. We moved here almost a year ago, and we love it,” said Michelle May, Liberty Hill parent. “We want to make sure our schools have the resources they need.”

As a retired teacher, Sue Surface can attest to the growth too.

“I started here in 1989. That’s when I started working for the district,” said Surface. “We had three schools when I first started. We only had one school nurse, and now we have one at every school.”

5,700 students currently attend school inside the district, and officials estimate that number to grow by 1,000 students each year.

Superintendent Steven Snell expects the district will start working on these propositions as soon as this summer.

“We expect to start expanding the two smaller elementary schools by this summer with a completion date for August of next year,” said Snell.

The following year the district expects to expand the middle schools and open the new elementary school. In the fall of 2025, the district will start the opening phase of high school #2.

Proposition B passed and issues $8 million in bonds for technology devices for students and staff.

Proposition C passed and calls for the expansion of the stadium at Liberty High School. The new stadium will have 5,000 additional seats with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms.

Proposition D passed and allocates $20 million in bond money towards a stadium for the new high school called for in Proposition A. The 10,000 seat stadium will include a competition field, press box, locker rooms, concession stands and a track.