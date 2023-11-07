LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Lexington Independent School District voters will decide on a $51 million bond. The two propositions named in the district’s proposal focus on classroom additions, instructional and stadium renovations.

Prop A is the most expensive proposition, at the cost of $47.7 million. It would allow the district to build new classrooms in the elementary, middle and high school, and create additional space for libraries and science labs. The AG building will go through a renovation to reconfigure the classroom layout, upgrade shop equipment, add restrooms and air conditioning, and an additional outdoor covered space. The AP Kleinschmidt Gym will expand with three gym floors with new bleachers, locker rooms, weight rooms, restrooms and showers, and new parking. This is to accommodate the growing number of students.

Prop B costs $3.3 million and centers around the athletic facilities. The stadium will increase its capacity to 4,000, install new lighting and a new perimeter fencing. The track will expand to eight lanes and be resurfaced, as well as a new long jump pit and location.

Lexington ISD’s long-range plan is based on data including growth in capacity and student enrollment over time, according to the bond plan. This bond package is not an immediate action plan, as it could take years to fully complete with funding.

This bond is more costly than previous bonds due to “inflationary costs for materials and labor, and due to the Facilities Committee determining that additional scope was needed to accommodate for more of the growing student population,” according to Lexington ISD.