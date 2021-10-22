Less than 4% of registered Travis County voters have cast their ballots so far in the November election

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After five days of early voting in the Nov. 2 election, less than 4 percent of registered Travis County voters have cast their ballot.

Daily figures released by the Travis County Clerk show 33,011 ballots have been cast so far, out of 849,679 registered voters. That’s a turnout of just 3.89 percent.

Turnout in off-year elections is typically lower. In 2019, 15 percent of registered Travis County voters actually voted, compared to 71 percent in the 2020 presidential election. Turnout in the May 2021 election was around 22.5 percent, bolstered by the City of Austin’s homeless camping ban measure on the ballot.

According to data from the Travis County Clerk, Ben Hur Shrine Center is the most popular place to cast a ballot so far this election cycle, with more than 4,500 voters showing up there in the first five days of early voting.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29.