Leander ISD voters deciding on $772M to address district growth

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD voters will decide whether to approve a $772.2 million bond package to meet the needs of the growing district. The bond includes projects such as new school construction, technology updates and aging school improvements.

The board considered three bond length and amount options before picking the three-year $777.2 million bond option. This option will include $41 million in bond savings from an unbuilt elementary school in the 2007 bond toward the total bond cost.

Projects include: three new elementary schools; one new middle school; renovation at aging middle and elementary schools; updates to Cedar Park, Vista Ridge and Leander High schools; a new building for New Hope High School; a high-school level school of choice or program; and school bus replacements.

The bond includes three propositions:

Proposition A includes a majority of the recommended projects totaling $727,210,817.

Proposition B includes technology equipment totaling 33,298,077.

Proposition C includes renovation of performing arts centers and auditoriums at high schools totaling 11,662,34.

More information about the 2021 Leander ISD bond referendum can be found here.