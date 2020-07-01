Leander closes Pat Bryson Municipal Hall after employee tests positive for COVID-19, early voting still allowed

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Pat Bryson Municipal Hall in Leader will still stay open as the city’s sole early voting site despite the city closing part of the building for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Neu, the city’s public information officer, confirmed that an employee who works in the building received a positive diagnosis, so the city shut down offices Wednesday at noon for a deep cleaning to begin. Those offices include planning, building inspections and permits, economic development and municipal court. The city plans to reopen those offices Monday.

Neu said the city employee with the positive COVID-19 diagnosis did not deal directly with the public.

Connie Odom, the public affairs manager for Williamson County, confirmed that people can still vote at the city-owned building because voting happens in the City Council chambers, which is located in a separate area that had no crossover with city workers.

Odom said the Williamson County Elections Department remains diligent to keep the public and poll workers safe. If new information emerges, the county says it may re-evaluate that decision to possibly close the polling site.

Neu said staff members in the affected offices are now working remotely, and they’re still available to reach via phone or email. He added that the city is taking every precaution necessary to not put staff members or the public at risk.

City employees are also required to wear masks in accordance with the mayor’s order.