AUSTIN (KXAN) — The races for Austin mayor and three city council spots are still undecided. Voters in the city will take to the polls again on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a runoff election.

Monday, Nov. 14, is the last day to register to vote in the local runoff election. If you did not vote in the November election, you can still vote in the runoff.

The Travis County Tax Office has a list of ways to register to vote on its website. You can visit any Travis County Tax Office to fill out an application.

You can also pick up an application at a voter registration partner, including H-E-B, Randalls, post offices and more.

If you turn 18 between now and the runoff election date, you can still register to vote.

Austin mayor

Kirk Watson and Celia Israel will be in the runoff election. On Election Day earlier this month, Israel had 40% of the vote, while Watson had 35% of the vote.

In 2021, Austin voters approved moving mayoral races to the same year as presidential elections. Because of that, the mayor elected on Dec. 13 will only serve for two years. Voters will return to the polls and decide on the mayor again in 2024.

Austin City Council District 3

Six candidates ran for this position initially, and José Velásquez and Daniela Silva will head to the December runoff election. Velásquez captured 36% of the vote, while Silva got 34% of the vote in the November election.

Austin City Council District 5

Six people also ran for this position. Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter will head to the runoff election. In November, Bazan gathered 29% of the vote, while Alter got 24%.

Austin City Council District 9

A whopping eight people ran in this district to earn a spot on Austin City Council. Zohaib “Zo” Qadri and Linda Guerrero advanced to the runoff election, with Qadri securing 30% of the vote and Guerrero getting 22% in November.