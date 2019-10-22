Lack of mobile voting locations could impact election results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting has started statewide for the Nov. 5 election.

Early voting runs until Nov. 1, but mobile voting won’t be available — and officials say it could hurt voter turnout.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that bans moving polling locations, which means election officials can’t take equipment to places like nursing and retirement homes.

Travis County officials say mobile voting was mainly used in rural areas where a permanent location would be too expensive.

The Travis County Clerk says it would have cost $1 million to replace 61 mobile voting stations with permanent locations. Instead, they’ve added one station in east Travis County and another near Lake Travis in the west.

Supporters of the bill said it keeps authorities from making it easier for some people to vote compared to others.