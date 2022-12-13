KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The District 1 seat for Kyle City Council is up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff election. The two candidates vying for that spot are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.

They were the two out of the previous six candidates in the general election with the highest and second highest number of votes.

Neither received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8. Stark received 29% of the vote (3,120 votes) to Heiser’s 20% (2,217 votes) during that election.

See election results for the Kyle City Council District 1 runoff below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Stark said her priorities are to improve the water quality and availability in Kyle, as well as downtown beautification efforts and fighting the fentanyl crisis.

Heiser listed his top priorities as promoting small businesses, addressing Kyle’s transportation issues and closing infrastructure gaps between the east and west parts of the city.