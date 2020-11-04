Kyle residents vote on $10 million proposition for parks, festival grounds

Your Local Election HQ

by: Mercedes Gonzales

Posted: / Updated:

All ResultsLatest NewsPresidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. House ResultsTexas State ResultsTravis County ResultsHays County ResultsWilliamson County ResultsBastrop County ResultsLive BlogLive Stream

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)— A proposition in Kyle is looking to improve parks and create a regional sports and festival ground.

See the latest election results below:

Proposition B is divided into three projects that total $10 million:

  • $7 million to construct a regional sports and festival ground in the Uptown area
  • $2 million to improve the Plum Creek recreational trail
  • $1 million to improve the Gregg-Clarke Park, including building a skate park

The City of Kyle said on its website that it will most likely raise property tax to fund the project. Any property tax rate impact will not go into effect until October 2021 due to COVID-19.

Property owners in Kyle could see their property taxes increase by about $3.61 per month, or totaling at around $43.37 per year.

Funds for Proposition B could also come from the Hays County Proposition A if the Hays Proposition is passed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss