Kyle residents vote on $10 million proposition for parks, festival grounds

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)— A proposition in Kyle is looking to improve parks and create a regional sports and festival ground.

Proposition B is divided into three projects that total $10 million:

$7 million to construct a regional sports and festival ground in the Uptown area

$2 million to improve the Plum Creek recreational trail

$1 million to improve the Gregg-Clarke Park, including building a skate park

The City of Kyle said on its website that it will most likely raise property tax to fund the project. Any property tax rate impact will not go into effect until October 2021 due to COVID-19.

Property owners in Kyle could see their property taxes increase by about $3.61 per month, or totaling at around $43.37 per year.

Funds for Proposition B could also come from the Hays County Proposition A if the Hays Proposition is passed.