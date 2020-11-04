Kyle mayor faces three opponents on November ballot

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)— Three opponents are looking to upset the incumbent for City of Kyle mayor.

Current Mayor Travis Mitchell is being challenged by former city councilwoman Linda Tenorio, educator David Abdel, and resident representative Peter Parcher.

See the latest election results below:

Before getting into politics, Mitchell started his own business in the motorsport industry in Austin, Texas. He expanded his company over ten years and also dealt with residential real estate and commercial real estate on I-35. Mitchell moved his business to Kyle, Texas.

In 2015 Mitchell ran for Kyle City Council District 1, challenging incumbent Diane Hervol. The race went into a runoff after Mitchell and Hervol tied with 510-510 votes, the first to happen in a City of Kyle election, the Hays Free Press reported at the time. Mitchell then won the runoff election and elected to Kyle City Council.

In 2017 Mitchell ran for Kyle mayor, along with candidates Nicole Romero-Piche, Jaime Sanchez, and Bill Sinor. Mitchell won the seat with 59.37% of the votes, according to the City of Kyle.

Tenorio served on Kyle City Council in 2004 to 2007. She is a former business owner and currently serves on the Hays County Advisory Board for the Hays County sheriff.

Abdel is an educator who taught in Hays and San Marcos CISD the past five years. He currently works for San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District as a social studies K-12 curriculum specialist. This is Abdel’s first run for a government position.

Parcher, a naturalized citizen from Canada, previously served on the Canadian Armed Forces and Texas State Guard. He currently works as a painter. Parcher founded the Steeplechase Neighborhood Watch program in 2014 and spoke in city council meetings on the behalf of the residents in his neighborhood. This is his first run for office.