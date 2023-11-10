KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle said Thursday voters in one council district will decide their next council member in a runoff election next month.

According to unofficial returns from the Nov. 7 election, Claudia Zapata and Lauralee Harris will compete in the District 4 City Council runoff election on Dec. 9. The city said no candidate got more than 50% of the vote for the seat.

Unofficial returns show Zapata with 30.26% and Harris with 27.13%, the city said.

Here is the voting schedule according to the city:

Early Voting Days/Times:

Monday, Nov. 27 – Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day Voting Times:

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city said unofficial returns show Travis Mitchell won a third term as Kyle’s Mayor with 50.36% and Robert Rizo was elected to the District 2 City Council seat with 100% of the vote.

According to the city, results will be officially canvassed on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers at Kyle City Hall. Rizo will be sworn during a Special Council Meeting that day at 4 p.m., the city said.

Here is a link for City of Kyle 2023 Election Information