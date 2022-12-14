AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though Representative Celia Israel garnered the most votes in November, she fell to Senator Kirk Watson Tuesday night in the runoff election by just 886 votes. It’s the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.

“People will always say my vote doesn’t matter. But last night, it proved that your vote certainly matters because the gap between the candidates was so close,” Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University, said.

In the runoff, Watson won by a small margin — just 886 votes, or 0.78% of all votes. He did not, however, win Travis County.

Unofficial results show Israel got 17 more votes in Travis County than Watson. It was slivers of Williamson and Hays County that fall in Austin city limits that pushed Watson to a victory. Watson largely won both of those counties.

In Hays County, Watson claimed 84.38% of the vote, though only 31 people voted. In Williamson County, Watson got 62.30% of the vote with 2,231 votes.

Using elections data and looking all the way back to the early 70s, this margin of victory is the slimmest in an Austin mayoral race in decades.

The next closest were all dictated by more than 1,000 votes, including Bruce Todd’s victory in 1991 and Carole Keeton’s runoff against Jack McCreary in 1977.

“I deeply understand one of the key messages that those voters were looking for in that campaign, and that is that this town must focus on equity and inclusivity and diversity,” Watson said of representing Israel’s voters.