José Garza faces off against incumbent Margaret Moore in Travis County DA runoff

Margaret Moore and Jose Garza (Courtesy Moore and Garza campaigns)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Democratic primary runoff will determine if the current Travis County District attorney will lose her position or compete to keep it in the November general election.

Margaret Moore had a close primary race with Democratic challenger José Garza. Garza received 44% of the vote (80,621 votes) while Moore received 41% (74,796) in the March primary.

Moore is running on her experience in the courtroom and her decades served in Travis County public office, most recently as Travis County’s D.A. since 2016. Garza is the executive director of the Workers Defense Project and told KXAN he believes the “criminal justice system is broken” and needs a change.

Democratic primary election results will be updated below:

The Travis County District Attorney is in charge of prosecuting felonies in the county, while the Travis County Attorney —which also has its own runoff — is in charge of misdemeanor prosecutions.

