Jarrell ISD could be issued $13M in bonds with Props A and B

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Jarrell Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted for $113,370,000 in bonds to accommodate the district’s expected growth.

Jarrell ISD currently has over 2,300 students enrolled across four campuses. Independent demographic projections from Templeton Demographics show an increase by nearly 400 students before the start of next school year and an additional 500 students the following Fall. This increase will leave two elementary schools over capacity, the district said on its website.

The Facilities Planning Committee — a group made up of parents, community members, business owners and staff — developed recommendations based on demographic data, aging conditions and district finances. If approved, the proposition will not result in a tax increase.

The bond will be presented to the community in two propositions.

Proposition A plans to address school facility, infrastructure, land acquisition and buses with an ask of over $111 million. The committee plans to break down the funds in the following ways:

Safety: Sdding exterior lighting, access controls and security cameras

Sdding exterior lighting, access controls and security cameras Transportation: Building a new surface bay, lift and training space and adding additional bus parking

Building a new surface bay, lift and training space and adding additional bus parking Historic 1916 building: Renovating to create a professional learning, adult education and community meeting space

Renovating to create a professional learning, adult education and community meeting space Athletic Improvements: Tending to baseball and softball fields and additions and lighting to the tennis court

Proposition B would allow $1,745,000 to be spent towards the stadium. The district plans to expand stadium seating by almost 1,000, add restrooms and improve accessibility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act if it passes.