AUSTIN (KXAN) — Election Day is less than one month away, and new election finance reports show just how much each candidate for Austin City Council raised—and spent—between July and September.

Austin’s Nov. 8 ballot will include races for mayor and five council seats in addition to a $350 million bond proposition for affordable housing. Districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9 are all up for grabs this election cycle. There are nearly 30 candidates vying for those seats.

One of the most crowded races this November will be District 9, which covers large chunks of downtown Austin including the University of Texas at Austin.

The deadline to file campaign finance reports is Tuesday. Here’s more details from each candidate’s finance report received as of 5 p.m.; we will update this as more reports come in.

Asterisks indicate an incumbent is running for re-election. Full reports can be viewed on the city website.

Austin mayor: Reports TBD

District 1

Misael D. Ramos

Total contributions: $7,881.00

Total expenditures: $6,349.08

Note: Ramos did not have a July finance report published online.

Clinton Rarey

Total contributions: $3,915.00

Total expenditures: $3,846.03

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $4,975.00

Rarey has raised significantly less than incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, pulling in less than $4,000 this reporting period. He has been particularly vocal about homelessness during his campaign on social media.

Natasha Harper-Madison*

Total contributions: $30,730.39

Total expenditures: $66,233.19

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $144,703.53

Harper-Madison has served in District 1 since 2019 and was voted to serve as mayor pro tem in 2020. The current council member running for reelection was born and raised in the district she serves, according to her city council page.

District 3

Josè Velásquez

Total contributions: $30,707.11

Total expenditures: $13,532.58

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $75,058.20

Yvonne Weldon

Total contributions: $520.00

Total expenditures: $1,158.16

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $970.00

District 5

Ryan Alter

Total contributions: $13,278.38

Total expenditures: $26,665.27

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $70,319.28

Bill Welch

Total contributions: $10,775.00

Total expenditures: $18,747.37

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $24,375.00

Stephanie Bazan

Total contributions: $7,374.12

Total expenditures: $15,386.49

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $41,218.62

Aaron Velazquez Webman

Total contributions: $13,977.00

Total expenditures: $41,009.17

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $121,899.00

District 8

Paige Ellis*

Total contributions: $22,414.06

Total expenditures: $1,952.47

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $66,162.35

Richard Smith

Total contributions: $10,790.00

Total expenditures: $22,656.08

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $35,726.01

District 9

During a District 9 candidate forum moderated by KXAN — and hosted by the University Area Partners (UAP), a group of organizations that focus on campus and surrounding parts of Austin — candidates talked about affordable housing, the city’s relationship with police and homelessness. You can find information on each candidate for District 9 here.

Zena Mitchell

Total contributions: $0.00

Total expenditures: $75.04

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $0.00

Zohaib “Zo” Qadri

Total contributions: $22,872.78

Total expenditures: $19,341.36

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $57,016.27

Greg Smith

Total contributions: $66,566.00

Total expenditures: $30,704.60

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $92,044.00

Joah Spearman

Total contributions: $15,742.30

Total expenditures: $44,269.28

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $59,656.30

Ben Leffler

Total contributions: $17,452.54

Total expenditures: $25,842.96

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $64,242.76

Linda Guerrero

Total contributions: $25,884.80

Total expenditures: $13,491.08

Campaign total contributions (combining July and October finance reports): $62,954.30

Tom Wald