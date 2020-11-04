Isaac hopes to unseat first-term Rep. Zwiener in Texas House District 45

by: Ryan Chandler, KXAN Staff

Posted:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First-term representative Erin Zwiener is looking to hold onto her seat in the Texas House, while challenger Carrie Isaac is hoping to win District 45 back for the Republicans.

Democratic incumbent Erin Zwiener was first elected to the Texas House in 2018. In her first term, she stood for issues of conservation and environmentalism on the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and the Environmental Regulation Committee. In 2019, Texas Monthly noted her as “one of the most savvy freshmen and potential future leader of the House Democrats.”

Republican challenger Carrie Isaac is the Executive Director of the Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas, a nonprofit that employs people in digital jobs. She has a Master’s degree in health education and campaigned on her work for community health during the coronavirus pandemic. Issac is the wife of former District 45 representative Jason Isaac, who resigned his seat to run for Congress in 2018.

Texas House District 45 covers Hays and Blanco counties. Zwiener flipped the seat blue in 2018, and the district was a top target for Republicans this year.

Texas House District 45 (Texas House of Representatives Photo)

