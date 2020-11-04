Imam challenges incumbent Carter for U.S. House District 31 seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a competitive Democratic primary run-off, Donna Imam will face off against long-time incumbent Republican Representative John Carter in a bid for a seat in U.S. House District 31.

See the latest election results below:

Imam says she hopes to use her engineering perspective to tackle large-scale healthcare issues. For example, scaling up the contact tracing that tech companies are doing during this pandemic.

“We need people in Congress that understand technology depth and financial understanding to be able to use technology as a cost-effective solution,” Imam said.

Carter has represented Texas in Congress since 2003. He “prides himself on being a great listener and skilled problem solver, which he believes is the key to representing Central Texans well,” according to his campaign website.

U.S. House District 31 is made up of Williamson and Bell Counties.