HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto ISD said it’s the fourth fastest-growing school district in Central Texas. In May, voters will decide on a $522 million school bond that would bring two new elementary schools and additions to several existing campuses.

Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas, superintendent of Hutto ISD, said the district is expected to nearly double in the next 10 years.

On the HISD bond web page, the student population is listed at 9,750. That number is projected to surpass 17,000 by 2032.

The bond has three propositions, the largest being Proposition A costing $471.5 million.

The biggest highlights from Prop A include the addition of elementary schools No. 8 and No. 9 for the district, additions to existing campuses, and purchasing land for future school sites.

Proposition B would bring “instructional technology devices” to Hutto ISD; the price tag for that is listed at $10.5 million

Proposition C, listed at $40 million, would improve the District Academic Center which hosts HISD’s River Horse Academy, DAEP, 18+ Special Education Program, and the district’s Central Office.

Estrada Thomas said the bond, if approved, would allow the district to expand its facilities in time to accommodate growth partially lead by economic development in the Hutto area.

“You have housing developments going up, developments going up. Samsung that’s just bringing in enormous growth, secondary and tertiary companies that are following Samsung. This is just the beginning,” Estrada Thomas said.

Early voting for the May election begins Monday, April 24, 2023. Election Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023.