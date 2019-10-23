How will the November election impact Texas’ flooding, parks projects?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting has started in Texas on amendments to the state’s constitution that could impact projects for water, flooding, and parks.

On Thursday, Texas state representatives Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, and Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, will hold a town hall meeting to discuss these amendments. The event will be hosted by the Comal County Conservation Alliance.

The meeting will be Thursday, October 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKenna Events Center, 801 San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.

