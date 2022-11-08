(KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results.

Keep up-to-date by going to KXAN’s election page for coverage ahead of election day Nov. 8 and results.

Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night priorities — live streams of votes being counted.

Since 2021, the law in Texas requires any county with more than 100,000 residents to live stream the vote tabulation process. This means that voters can watch live as the votes are counted in 42 counties across the state.

To find a live stream of votes being tabulated in your county, you can visit your county elections department website and search for a link to an election live stream.

Depending on your county, the link may not be very easy to find, so we’ve put together a list of some of the streams for counties in different parts of the state.

Local live streams

Travis County

Travis County provides 5 live streams, all available on the current election page.

Hays County

Hays County offers a live stream of the ballot board room and the election equipment intake. You can watch on the main county elections page.

Williamson County

Williamson County has five live streams, including the tabulation room and the central counting station. Check here to watch those streams.

Other Texas live streams

Harris County

Dallas County

Bexar County

Bexar County has 5 different views of votes being counted available on their site. Select the view you want to see from the dropdown menu above the live stream.

Hidalgo County

Potter County

Potter County is streaming live on YouTube.

Lubbock County