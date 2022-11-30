AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the two candidates vying to become Austin’s next mayor will meet in a televised debate hosted by KXAN.

The hour-long debate between Celia Israel and Kirk Watson takes place at 9 p.m. on KXAN, The CW Austin and KXAN.com.

On Election Day, Israel and Watson received the most votes out of six candidates looking to replace Mayor Steve Adler. Neither candidate received the necessary 50% of the vote, triggering the runoff election. Israel had 39.99% (121,862 votes) of the vote, while Watson had 34.95% (106,508 votes).

Early voting for the runoff election begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 9, with Election Day slated for Dec. 13. Monday, Nov. 14 was the last day for residents to register to vote in the runoff election.

Israel and Watson will take questions from moderators Britt Moreno and Daniel Marin, members of the KXAN news team and Austin voters.