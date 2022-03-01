How Texas’ governor race could set the political tone for the rest of the country

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is one of 39 states with gubernatorial elections this year. What happens Tuesday night could help set the political tone for the rest of the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott was leading all the Republican primary polls before Election Day in his re-election bid, by a comfortable margin.

But some candidates do come back after losing elections, including some well-known names — like former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who lost his races for U.S. Senate and for president.

The Democrat will be squaring off against Abbott in November’s general election.

While there wasn’t a lot of drama in their primary races, the results of what happens tonight in Texas are important for the entire country, since these are the first primaries in the 2022 midterms.

These results could set the stage for both parties for the November election nationwide, something that could swing control of Congress to Republicans.

Many people across the state were closely watching the Texas primaries because of voting concerns.

Among Democrats and voting rights advocates, the state’s new voting rules are being called too restrictive because of complicating mail-in voting and making the ballot less accessible.

Some larger Texas counties reported a surge in ballot rejections, many related to new ID requirements.

On Election Night, election officials alerted the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, stating that they were experiencing delays in vote counting and might not make the deadline.

In Texas, all counties are required to report early and Election Day results within 24 hours of polls closing — that would make the deadline for this election 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott said in a statement Tuesday night he’s “closely monitoring” the progress being made in Harris County, and his office “stands ready to assist” officials there to get results in on time.