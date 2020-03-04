House District 45, 47 key to determining who controls Texas House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas House Districts could be key to determining which party controls the Texas House.

Currently, the Texas House is controlled by the Republicans, 83 to 67. Democrats are trying to pick up more seats, while Republicans are trying to gain back seats lost in the 2018 election. Before that election, Republicans controlled the House by a much wider margin: 93-55.

House Districts 45 and 47 are both held by first-term Democrats.

House District 45

Democratic Rep. Erin Zwiener currently holds the House District 45 seat. She is being challenged in her primary by Liliana Posada.

A supporter wears a T-shirt at Erin Zweiner’s Super Tuesday event in San Marcos (KXAN/Tahara Rahman)

See the results of the House District 45 Democratic Primary below:

Austin Talley, Kent Wymore and Carrie Isaac — wife of Jason Isaac, who held the seat before Zwiener — are running in the Republican primary.

See the results of the House District 45 Republican Primary below:

House District 47

First-term Democrat Vicki Goodwin represents House District 47 and is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Justin Berry, Jennifer Forgey, Jennifer Fleck, Aaron Reitz and former Austin city councilmember Donald Zimmerman are running to oppose her.

See the results of the House District 47 Republican Primary below: