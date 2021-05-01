Hill and Sederquist vie for Leander Mayor during May 1 election

(courtesy: Troy Hill and Christine Sederquist) Two candidates are running for Leander mayor, Troy Hill (right) and Christine Sederquist (left).

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — City Councilwoman Christine Sederquist is challenging incumbent Mayor Troy Hill in this year’s Leander mayoral race.

See election results below:

Hill was elected mayor in 2018, and is now running for his second term. With his background in urban and regional development, Hill’s platform focuses on developing the ever-growing city of Leander. Before being elected mayor, Hill served one term on city council.

Sederquist began serving on city council the same year Hill became mayor. She chose to challenge the incumbent because she says she doesn’t think residents’ needs are being prioritized.

Leander is one of the fastest-growing small cities in America, according to the U.S. Census. This has led to changes in public transportation and new land developments.

Hill and Sederquist have cordially disagreed on various issues. While Sederquist created the #MaskUp movement, Hill was slow to enforce mask wearing in the early stages of the pandemic.