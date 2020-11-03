Here’s where you can see Travis County voting wait times

A roll of “I VOTED” stickers sit on a shelf as residents participate in early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re looking for a polling location with a short line on election day, Travis County has provided an interactive map with each polling location and its estimated wait time. Click the link below to view the map.

You can click any point on the map to see the location’s name, address, wait time and to get driving directions.

As of 10:45 a.m. only four locations showed a wait time of more than 51 minutes, according to the map. Three locations showed a wait time of 21 – 51 minutes, and the rest of the polls appeared green, indicating a wait of less than 20 minutes.

You can also view a PDF of every location and address here. Travis County has opened at least 89 election day voting sites.

You can also view a full collection of the Travis County Clerk’s information and resources for election day here.