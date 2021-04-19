Here’s what you need to know to vote in May 1 election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters will decide on several key propositions in the May 1 election in Austin and its surrounding areas — and early voting begins Monday, April 19.

What you need to vote

To cast a ballot, you need to bring one of these forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, the form of identification you use must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented at the polls.

If you don’t have any of these to use for identification, you can (1) sign a sworn statement explaining why you don’t have those IDs and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Pay stub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

County Elections Offices

Below are links to each county elections website in the KXAN coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses.

Important Dates to Know

April 19 – First day of early voting

– First day of early voting April 27 – Last day of early voting

– Last day of early voting May 1 – Election Day

What’s on the ballot?

Austin

Proposition A — This would give the Austin Firefighters Association the ability to require the City to participate in binding arbitration of all issues in dispute with the association, if the City and association reach impasse in collective bargaining negotiations.

Proposition B — Austin voters will decide whether or not to reinstate the city’s camping ban. If passed, Austin Prop B would make camping in any public area not designated by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department illegal. Those found sitting or lying down on a public sidewalk and/or sleeping outdoors near downtown and the University of Texas will be criminalized.

Proposition C — This would allow city council to provide for a director of police oversight who shall be appointed and removed as outlined by future ordinance. Duties would include ensuring transparency and accountability in the Austin Police Department’s policing.

Proposition D — If passed, Prop D would move mayoral elections from gubernatorial election years to presidential election years when participation is greater.

Proposition E — Would replace the two-round runoff election structure with ranked-choice voting, which would require a change to state law. Austinites for Progressive Reform argue that a single election will save taxpayer money and ensure greater turnout.

Proposition F — This city charter amendment would change the city’s government from ‘council-manager’ to ‘strong mayor-council.’ This would eliminate the role of professional city manager and designate the mayor as the chief administrative and executive officer of the city with veto power over all legislation, including the budget.

Proposition G — This city charter amendment would add another geographic council district, which would result in 11 council members elected from single-member districts

Proposition H — If passed, every registered voter would receive up to two $25 vouchers to contribute to city political campaigns. These “democracy dollars” would cost taxpayers about $2.3 million annually.

Georgetown

Proposition A — If passed, Prop A would issue $90 million in bonds for projects to improve streets, roads, bridges, and intersections. Projects include SE Inner Loop, Shell Road, Williams Drive, and Westinghouse Road. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, the City of Georgetown has nearly doubled in size which is why council members decided to put the road projects bond in front of voters

Hays CISD

Proposition A — If passed, the $147.9-million bond would accommodate district growth, paying for a new elementary school, expansion and improvements at middle schools in the district.

Liberty Hill ISD

Proposition A — Calls for $457.7 million in bonds would build two new elementary schools, a middle school and a high school and buy land for those schools. It would also help renovate and expand current schools.

Proposition D — Would allocate $20 million to build a stadium for a new high school.