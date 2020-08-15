Here’s how you can sign your facility up to be a November poll location in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Election day is less than three months out, and the Travis County Elections Division is looking for facilities to host in-person polls.

The Office of Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says it’s expecting record voter turnout this year. As a result, the office says it needs more election workers and voting centers to accommodate.

The office is asking anyone who owns or manages a facility that meets requirements to think about using it as a voting center come Nov. 3

The requirements are listed below:

  • Has a room that’s at least 1,500 square feet
  • Up to code under the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • Has Accessible parking and wide hallways

If you’re interested, you have to fill out a form online by Aug. 21. If you meet the requirements, a team member from the office will reach out to you.

If you don’t have a space to offer but still want to help, the office says you can learn more about being a poll worker online.

