AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Elections Division is asking for poll workers ahead of May 7’s election.

Election Day is May 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poll workers are paid between $15 and $17 an hour, the division said.

Anyone who is interested in working as a poll worker for Election Day is asked to contact erecruiting@traviscountytx.gov or call 512-854-4996.

Voter turnout in the May 7 election was off to a slow start across Central Texas. Early voting kicked off April 25 and ended on May 3. According to Travis County, early voting for the May 7 election had a turnout of 6.75%, with 58,293 ballots cast out of 863,952 registered voters.

Turnout in May elections is typically lower than that of March primaries or November general elections.