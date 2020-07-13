Here are which counties allow you to vote at any polling location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State of Texas allows residents in 72 of its 254 counties to vote at any polling site or voting center within the county. Travis County was one of six counties to launch open voting back in 2012, and it’s grown year after year across the state.
Below is a list of counties with open voting and the year it was designated.
- Aransas County (2016)
- Archer County (2019)
- Atascosa County (2019)
- Bee County (2019)
- Bell County (2020)*
- Bexar County (2019)
- Brazoria County (2015)
- Brazos County (2016)
- Callahan County (2014)
- Collin County (2013)
- Comal County (2019)
- Coryell County (2014)
- Dallas County (2019)
- Deaf Smith County (2018)
- DeWitt County (2018)
- Eastland County (2013)
- Ector County (2016)
- Ellis County (2019)
- Erath County (2012)
- Floyd County (2013)
- Fort Bend County (2016)
- Gaines County (2012)
- Galveston County (2012)
- Grayson County (2014)
- Gregg County (2017)
- Grimes County (2017)
- Guadalupe County (2017)
- Harris County (2019)
- Hays County (2019)
- Henderson County (2019)
- Hidalgo County (2018)
- Hood County (2015)
- Hopkins County (2015)
- Howard County (2019)
- Jack County (2018)
- Jefferson County (2014)
- Jones County (2019)
- Kaufman County (2018)
- Kendall County (2020)
- Lampasas County (2014)
- Lee County (2016)
- Lubbock County (2012)
- Madison County (2013)
- Marion County (2020)*
- McLennan County (2015)
- Medina County (2016)
- Midland County (2012)
- Milam County (2016)
- Montague County (2015)
- Navarro County (2015)
- Nueces County (2017)
- Palo Pinto County (2016)
- Parker County (2015)
- Potter County (2016)
- Randall County (2014)
- Rusk County (2015)
- San Jacinto County (2016)
- San Patricio County (2018)
- Scurry County (2020)*
- Smith County (2015)
- Swisher County (2014)
- Tarrant County (2019)
- Taylor County (2015)
- Throckmorton County (2017)
- Tom Green County (2015)
- Travis County (2012)
- Upshur County (2017)
- Victoria County (2014)
- Wharton County (2015)
- Williamson County (2014)
- Wichita County (2018)
- Young County (2016)