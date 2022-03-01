Here are the 10 propositions you’ll see on the Republican primary ballot in Texas

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re voting in the primary election as a Republican in Texas, you’re going to see a series of 10 propositions listed at the bottom of your ballot. Democrats will not see them.

A KXAN viewer reached out to ask why.

State parties can opt to put propositions on their party’s primary ballot. They are a poll of the voter base but do not impact policy or change any laws.

To see how those will appear, you can find those propositions on the Bastrop County sample Republican ballot here, the Travis County sample Republican ballot here and the Hays County sample Republican ballot here.

Here are the questions you’re going to see on your primary ballot as a Republican in 2022. You will be asked to mark ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Texas Republicans also put ballot propositions on the 2020 ballot which included: prayer in public schools, the right to keep and bear arms and questions about the border.