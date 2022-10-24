HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting in the Nov. 8 election is happening now. Voters can cast early ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

Some voting information varies by county, like polling sites and ballot items. Here’s a guide to early voting in Hays County.

What’s on Hays County ballots?

All Texas voters will decide on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, supreme court justices and other statewide races. But many items on your ballot depend on where you live. State representative races, school districts and local races vary by address.

Hays County lists its sample ballots by precinct online under the “sample ballots” tab. If you know which precinct you live in, you can check your personal ballot before voting. The county also has a precinct map online.

Some major local races and propositions in Hays County include:

County judge

County commissioner precinct 2

County commissioner precinct 4

San Marcos mayor and city council

San Marcos marijuana enforcement proposition

Kyle City Council seats

Kyle transportation bond

Dripping Springs ISD bonds

Wimberley ISD board trustees

A comprehensive Hays County ballot can be viewed online.

Hays County voting sites

Hays County voters can cast ballots at any polling site in the county.

Hays voting centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. But early voting is open noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Voting site wait times are updated online, so voters can check before they vote.

Voters should bring one of seven forms of approved identification with them to vote:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election I.D. Certificate

Texas Personal I.D. Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military I.D. Card

U.S. Passport (book or card)

But if someone cannot obtain one of those forms, they can bring their certified domestic birth certificate or court-admissible birth document; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck or a government document with your name and address, including your voter registration certificate.

Hays County voting by mail

Voting by mail in Texas is limited to people age 65 and older; those who are sick or disabled; people expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day; those out of the county on Election Day and during early voting by personal appearance; as well as those confined in jail but are eligible or are civilly committed under Chapter 841.

The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28, which is the date when it must be received by the early voting clerk. More vote-by-mail information can be found on votetexas.gov.

People can check their ballot by mail status online on the state’s ballot tracker.

Ballots by mail can be returned in three ways:

Ballots can be sent via mail.

Ballots can be dropped off in person by the voter.

Ballots can be sent by common contract carrier such as UPS, FedEx or DHL.

