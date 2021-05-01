Hays County residents vote on $238 million bond for public schools

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County voters will decide whether to grant Hays Consolidated Independent School District a $238 million bond.

If passed, the bond package will go toward infrastructure improvements and technology upgrades. There are six propositions in the package, and residents will vote on each one separately.

Proposition A, the most expensive proposition, asks for $147.9 million to build a new elementary school and expand middle schools in the district. This aims to account for recent growth in the school district.

Prop B calls for $41 million to replace HVACs and fire alarms on six campuses.

Props C and D ask for $12.7 million and $4.2 million respectively for expansion and improvement of sporting stadiums. Prop C aims to increase stadium capacity at Johnson High School and Lehman High School. Prop D aims to improve parking at Hays High School stadium and improve Lehman High School’s baseball and softball complex.

Prop E calls for $29 million to build a new central administration building and renovate the existing one.

The least expensive proposition, Prop F, calls for $2.57 million for technology upgrades.

The bond package proposed in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. This package is $20 million more because of the fast growth in Hays County.