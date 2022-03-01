Hays County: Judge, clerk, commissioner primary candidates on the ballot

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — Hays County has multiple candidates running for a number of positions during this upcoming primary, the winners in which will run for office in November.

Hays County Judge

The County Judge oversees the county’s governing body, the commissioners court, which makes decisions for the county. Incumbent Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will seek a second term in office. He will face Brandon Burleson, a local business owner, on the Democratic ballot.

See latest results for the Hays County Judge Primary below:

In Becerra’s first term, he created a public defender’s office and a no-kill animal shelter. His initiatives also include establishing a mental health center.

Burleson’s priorities include COVID-19 vaccinations and affordability. He said he wants to make the county more efficient and demand a legislative tax-system cure. The San Marcos native owns SoHo Lounge in downtown Austin and Skyline Party Bus.

Hays County Clerk

According to the Hays County website, “The County Clerk’s Office includes two divisions – Records and Courts – both led by the elected County Clerk. The staff provides a number of services for the residents of Hays County, including the recording and maintenance of all Commissioners Court minutes, Official Public Records, and County Court Records.”

Incumbent Democrat Elaine Cardenas will run against Edna Peterson in the upcoming primary. The winner will be up against Republican candidate Linda Duran for county clerk in the November election.

See latest results for the Hays County Clerk Primary below:

Cardenas highlights the importance of modern management practice in her campaign, especially with growth in the county bringing a greater threat of cyberattacks and property theft. She said that she believes she has accomplished this in her time as clerk.

Peterson wants to expand office hours to better serve the community. She also wants to improve customer service within the agency.

Hays County Commissioner Precinct 2

County Commissioners serve on the Commissioners Court, the county’s governing body, and make decisions for the county.

Linda Aguilar Hawkins, Michelle Gutierrez Cohen and Richard Cronshey are running for the Democratic seat for the County Commissioner election in Precinct 2.

See latest results for the Hays County Commissioner Precinct 2 Democratic Primary below:

Hawkins is a social worker who’s focus is on keeping up with the county’s growth. She plans to use federal funds to keep up with the demand for resources in the growing county.

Cohen currently works for the State of Texas as a trainer for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Her focus is on community first. She wants to help the community with COVID-19 resources and also provide outreach in Spanish.

Cronshey prioritizes managing the county’s growth through infrastructure. He also wants to implement a public defender’s office.

Mike Gonzalez and Andy Hentschke are running in the Republican primary for the seat.

See latest results for the Hays County Commissioner Precinct 2 Republican Primary below:

Gonzalez served as mayor for the City of Kyle for two terms. His campaign website outlines a desire to stand up for homeowners, reduce traffic congestion, keep families safe and attract quality employers to the area.

Hentschke leads the Shadow Creek neighborhood watch and is a member of the Hays County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association and served as that organization’s president for three years. His campaign Facebook page describes him as having “Conservative values, patriot, pro-law enforcement, supporter of growth and limited tax increases.”

Precinct 2 covers parts of eastern Buda and Kyle.

Precinct 4

Incumbent Walt Smith will run against Joe Bateman for Precinct 4 County Commissioner. There is no Democrat running for the position.

See latest results for the Hays County Commissioner Precinct 4 Republican Primary below:

Since elected in 2018, Smith said he has focused on initiatives to preserve the environment of the county and improve transportation. He plans to continue nature preservation while the county continues to grow, among other initiatives.

Bateman is a technology sales director and, if elected, plans to focus on creating transparency within governance, hosting town hall meetings every quarter. Some of his initiatives also include improving transportation, housing and preserving the environment.