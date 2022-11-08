Both current Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and County Commissioner Mark Jones said being elected the county judge would be an honor.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Ruben Becerra and Hays County Commissioner, Mark Jones, are vying for Hays County Judge.

The Hays County Judge oversees the county’s governing body and the commissioners’ court, which makes decisions for the county. The judge’s term length is four years.

See election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Both candidates have prioritized the fentanyl crisis, as some residents of Hays County have been affected by the drug. Becerra supports building a mental health facility, to understand why a person may “self-medicate.”

Mental health has been a top priority for Becerra during his time as County Judge. During his term he established a mental health center.

As County Commissioner, Jones’ worked closely with the Hays CISD on educating about the dangers of fentanyl and would like to work with other school districts as County Judge.

Jones touts his contribution to improving transportation and mobility as County Commissioner.

Another topic of interest for both candidates is the county’s growing population.

Jones acknowledges keeping up with the city’s growth but also maintaining support to preserve the small-town atmosphere.

Becerra wants to build in a way that best protects the environment.

Sarah Al-Sheikh contributed to this report