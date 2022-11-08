FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos voters will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.

It’s a citizen-initiated ordinance on the ballot that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.

Local advocacy group Mano Amiga collected enough petition signatures to get the issue to the San Marcos City Council.

“This is just the beginning of a movement to transform our legal system.” Mano Amiga Spokesperson Sam Benavides

On August 16, city council decided to put it on the ballot and left it in the hands of the voters.

The measure would decriminalize possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana inside of the city.

This only applies to San Marcos Police officers. In a previous statement sent to KXAN, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said this wouldn’t apply to other city or county law enforcement agencies.

“Officers, deputies and troopers who encounter persons in possession of marijuana in the city limits may still enforce the state law.” Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau

Mau believes the “cite and divert” program is a better alternative. That’s where people have the chance to avoid an offense on their criminal record like a low-level marijuana possession.