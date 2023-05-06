Editor’s Note: The above video is of previous KXAN coverage on the Hays CISD bond.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Hays CISD has four propositions totaling more than $367 million on the May ballot.

Proposition A: academics and growth ($208,814,047)

Proposition B: theater and fine arts, athletics and CTE ($102,857,074)

Proposition C: technology ($3,980,000)

Proposition D: outdoor multipurpose pavilions ($52,173,445)

‘We would run out of space’

The district said the money is needed to help keep up with the ongoing growth.

“We’re projected to grow as many as 1,000 a year for the next decade. If we did nothing, it would just be a matter of years before we would run out of space,” said Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy.

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said increasing capacity is one of the district’s main focuses.

He said recently, their student projections for 2030-2031 went from around 32,000 to 39,000 because of all the new homes being built.

“It has the construction fees for elementary number 17 and it also has the design fees for elementary number 18 in there to keep pace with our elementary growth,” Wright said. “We’re really seeing that we’re already over capacity at our high school level. And so our Johnson High School that we just opened that I just mentioned is already over capacity. So we’re looking at adding about 600 seats on to that school.”

Dr. Wright said they are also looking at adding a fine arts gym to Johnson High School in Proposition B.

“They have the greatest number of participants right now and, and they’re going to be pushing that 2800 Student Mark next year,” Dr. Wright said.

Safety and security measures

Dr. Wright said they are also focused on districtwide security items in Proposition A.

“We have access control for keyless entry on the exterior of our buildings, and then we have additional cameras and fencing,” Dr. Wright said.

Hays CISD is also working on a pilot program to have key card access into classrooms at the new elementary school its currently building.

Dr. Wright said if HCISD’s propositions pass, there wouldn’t be a tax rate increase.