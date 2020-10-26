Hays and Williamson Counties surpass total votes cast in 2016

Hays County elections office entrance sign. The county says it received an overwhelming response to a call for poll workers, with more than a thousand applications. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With five more days of early voting remaining in Texas, Hays and Williamson Counties have become two of the first counties in the United States to surpass vote totals from the 2016 presidential election.

Hays County on Sunday became the first county in the country to exceed its 2016 total vote turnout, according to Cook Political editor Dave Wasserman. Through Sunday, 74,808 ballots had been cast early or by mail, compared to a total vote of 72,164 in 2016.

The Williamson County Elections Department announced on Monday that more than 211,151 voters had cast ballots during early voting, compared to 205,862 total votes in 2016. The previous record for a general election was set in 2018 with 209,257.

It happened: Hays Co., TX just became the first county in America – to my knowledge – to surpass its total 2016 turnout.



Four years ago, it cast 72,164 total votes. With more than a week left, 73,277 people there have already early voted. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 25, 2020

Early voting continues in Texas through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.