Guevara faces incumbent Bucy in Texas House District 136 race

by: Kailey Hunt, KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democratic State Representative John Bucy III will face off against Republican challenger Mike Guevara to keep his seat in Texas State House District 136.

See the latest election results below:

Bucy, a small business owner, made headlines in 2018 for defeating former Republican State Representative Tony Dale, who had previously held the seat since 2018.

Guevara, who is a longtime Hill Country resident, is also a small business owner.

Texas House District 136 extends from north Austin to Leander in western Williamson County.

Texas State House District 136 (State of Texas Photo)
Texas State House District 136 (State of Texas Photo)

