Greg Casar to kick off congressional campaign with Saturday parties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Current Austin City Council member Greg Casar is kicking off his campaign for Texas’ newly redrawn Congressional District 35 on Saturday — with three central Texas parties.

Casar, a Democrat, announced his run last week in a Twitter video, where he said, “A better world is possible if we fight for it. That’s why I’m running for Congress. To stop the attacks on working Texans. To win Medicare for all, good jobs, affordable housing and a strong democracy.”

District 35 is currently occupied by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, but the Democrat said he’ll leave the seat to run in District 37, which also has new lines. The new District 35 encompasses most of Travis County east of Interstate 35, but snakes south down the freeway through Hays and Comal counties, all the way into Bexar County and parts of San Antonio.

Several notable state and local figures will attend the event, including former State Sen. Wendy Davis, Travis County DA José Garza, and Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison.

Casar has been a member of Austin City Council since 2015, where he represents District 4 in central Austin. His current term is set to expire in 2025.

Events will be held in San Antonio, San Marcos and at Native Hostel in downtown Austin at 7 p.m.