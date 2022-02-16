Gov. Abbott announces 2 proposed constitutional amendments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced two proposed constitutional amendments for a special election taking place on May 7.

The two proposed amendments to the state’s constitution will be:

Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

The last time Texas voters decided on amendments was in November 2021. All eight amendments to the state constitution were approved during this election. The propositions on that ballot ranged from a variety of subjects, two of which were proposed in response to pandemic restrictions.

